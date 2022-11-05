So the sixth season of "Yellowstone" is already all but announced, but will that one be the show's last? Actually, maybe so. Sheridan has spoken more than once about his plan for the series' future, and it's always involved making sure the show doesn't outstay its welcome. "I know how it ends. I'm writing to that ending," he told the New York Times in 2021. "There's only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can't put it in neutral just because it's successful."

While Sheridan didn't mention his ideal season count in that interview, he did say how many would be too many. "It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you're not going to see nine seasons of it. No way," he told the outlet. The writer-creator was a bit more forthcoming with Deadline when he spoke with that outlet after the fourth season. "You can't walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate. So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion," he explained, before concluding, "Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could."