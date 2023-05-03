Sorry, Dads: Kevin Costner Is Leaving Yellowstone After Season 5

According to ET's sources, there is still no update on when the show will resume filming in Montana to finish the remaining episodes of season 5 due to a multitude of reasons, including the current WGA strike. The announcement also comes on the heels of Costner, Sheridan, and the rest of the cast not showing up to a scheduled panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Things are not so sunny in Yellowstone, and it's not looking good for the future of the series. Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni, who covered some of the on-set issues plaguing the series, also reported that the rest of season 5 still has unfinished scripts — possibly waiting to see if they're going to have to write Costner out of the series.

Costner's attorney rebutted the idea that Costner wasn't willing to spend time on set, explaining that the actor is "incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success." In addition to the now-finished "1883" and the ongoing "1923," there is also a "Yellowstone" spin-off series starring Matthew McConaughey in the works, potentially as a sequel/follow-up to the main "Yellowstone" show.

The news of Costner potentially leaving broke just a day after news of his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Costner, filing for divorce. It seems like Costner is having a pretty rough week, and it's only Wednesday. We'll have to wait and see what happens with "Yellowstone," but at least we'll have "1923."