Sorry, Dads: Kevin Costner Is Leaving Yellowstone After Season 5
In the worst news to hit Dad TV since "Home Improvement" ended, it appears that Kevin Costner might not be returning to "Yellowstone." According to ET Online, the actor is reportedly not going to come back to the hit Paramount Network series following the current season. This is a pretty massive revelation given the fact that "Yellowstone" was the most-watched TV show of 2022 and Costner is the biggest star and lead character. There have been reports of Costner clashing with the series' producers (including co-creator Taylor Sheridan) over his shooting schedule for the remaining episodes of season 5, so the reveal isn't a total shock but is still pretty big news. "Yellowstone" is not just one of the biggest shows on TV, it's also spun off some pretty major shows, like the Sam Elliott-starring "1883" and the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren vehicle "1923."
It's not just dads that love "Yellowstone," though it might be perfect dad-nip with its rugged western setting and Costner as the star. It's hard to know whether the show can survive without him as patriarch rancher John Dutton. No one from Costner's camp or Paramount has confirmed the news yet, but it's looking like Dutton might be leaving the ranch. Will he retire? Be killed off? We'll have to wait and see what Sheridan does to keep his incredibly popular series going.
So long, cowboy
According to ET's sources, there is still no update on when the show will resume filming in Montana to finish the remaining episodes of season 5 due to a multitude of reasons, including the current WGA strike. The announcement also comes on the heels of Costner, Sheridan, and the rest of the cast not showing up to a scheduled panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Things are not so sunny in Yellowstone, and it's not looking good for the future of the series. Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni, who covered some of the on-set issues plaguing the series, also reported that the rest of season 5 still has unfinished scripts — possibly waiting to see if they're going to have to write Costner out of the series.
Costner's attorney rebutted the idea that Costner wasn't willing to spend time on set, explaining that the actor is "incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success." In addition to the now-finished "1883" and the ongoing "1923," there is also a "Yellowstone" spin-off series starring Matthew McConaughey in the works, potentially as a sequel/follow-up to the main "Yellowstone" show.
The news of Costner potentially leaving broke just a day after news of his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Costner, filing for divorce. It seems like Costner is having a pretty rough week, and it's only Wednesday. We'll have to wait and see what happens with "Yellowstone," but at least we'll have "1923."