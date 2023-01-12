Starz Picks Up Canceled HBO Max Series Minx

You didn't think Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) would give up so easily, did you? The woman spent 10 episodes doing everything in her power to make sure that her feminist agenda could make its way to the people of the world — even when it meant working with a sleazy yet surprisingly charming porn publisher. Needless to say, some flimsy network cancellation was never gonna stand in the way of "Minx."

After being unceremoniously canceled by HBO Max, "Minx" is officially back in print. Starz has rescued the half-hour comedy and will now air the recently completed second season, along with the previously streaming first season (which has already been pulled from HBO Max). Bringing "Minx" to the premium cable network is a natural move for Lionsgate, the producer of the series and parent company of Starz.

At the time of cancellation in early December, the sophomore season was in its final week of production, having been renewed immediately after debuting in March 2022. But as part of the Warner Media Discovery purge (in which many titles were canceled or pulled from the streamer for the sake of cost-cutting), the series was still scrapped. Like so many of the company's recent decisions, this news was immediately met with outrage: canceling the critically-acclaimed show would be one thing and, unfortunately, un-renewing shows has become a common trend. But killing the second season when it was a week away from wrapping production? That's a new kind of cruelty. Luckily, "Minx" has found a path forward.

"We've found the perfect home," said Ellen Rapoport, the series creator, showrunner, and executive producer. "Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."