Minx Scores A Season 2 Renewal From HBO Max, Blessing Us With More Jake Johnson In '70s Shirts

There's no reasonable explanation for why sleazebags are in right now, but they are. Doug Renetti is without a doubt a big part of the hype for this series because Johnson's bringing Nick Miller level-fun, which makes him a blast to watch onscreen. It's especially magnetic when he's paired with Joyce: The magic of the show is seeing them clash and connect as they build something together. Not to mention the fun ensemble bringing out the best in them both, including Idara Victor as Tina and Jessica Lowe as Bambi. Series creator Ellen Rapoport pointed out that the thriving fanbase was no small part of the renewal decision, in a statement that said:

"All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here's to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses, and tasteful nudes in season two."

When /Film spoke to Rapoport earlier in the year, she joked that twelve seasons would be ideal and outlined her hope for future seasons.

"I would love for it to go into the '80s. I think what happened was so interesting, how the whole country took a real conservative shift with Reagan being elected president and how the feminist movement really splintered in two with the pro-pornography and the anti-porn feminists. I'd also love for them to go corporate and move to New York, sell "Minx" to a big conglomerate. See Doug in that position. I think it could go all the way there. So what is it, '72? So, I don't know. 12 seasons."

Just picture that: "Minx" making the transition from '70s fashion to '80s. Spandex! Legwarmers! Power suits! Doug in neons and pastels, becoming even more confident in his abilities and sticking it to the bigwigs in New York while raking in the cash! Viewers can only dream. Until then, the second season of "Minx" still has plenty of '70s fashion trends to unload as the magazine continues to shock the world, and Joyce becomes a publishing powerhouse in her own right.