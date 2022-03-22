How Minx Creator Ellen Rapoport Went From Law To Screenwriting [Interview]

Jake and Ophelia told me a little bit about your background. You went to Harvard, correct?

I went to Harvard Law School. Yes. I'm a disappointment to my parents.

How did you go from law to screenwriting?

Well, I grew up in the Midwest. My parents were immigrants, and I didn't know that writing was a real job. I just grew up in one of those towns where everyone went into accounting or something. I think when you're somebody who likes to write, but you're looking for a safer career, you often get pushed into law school. Which is what I allowed to happen to me, so I went to law school. I was miserable. I hated every second of it. I thought it was incredibly boring.

In our third year, we had to write something called the third year paper, which was this legal thesis. It was supposed to be a hundred pages long about some issue, and I really didn't want to do it. I was taking a class, I wish I could remember the name, but it was basically about literature as a form of persuasion. Which is to persuade somebody. I mean, obviously this person did not want to be a law school professor, either. So, it was about how works of fiction can be persuasive tools. So, I convinced that person to let me write a courtroom drama as my third year paper. And so that's how I started writing. I got an A and I started writing scripts.

You may have dodged a bullet. So many lawyers are unhappy.

I think that there is probably a way to be a lawyer and to be happy, but I was a corporate lawyer and I think you're always on the wrong side when you're a corporate lawyer. I remember they would call all the summer associates in to hear what the partners were working on and this woman stood up and she said, "We have this big tort case. There's this company in upstate New York that's been polluting and women can't get pregnant. When they do, the babies are born with birth defects." I was like, "Oh my God, that's amazing." And then she said, "And we represent the company and, of course, that's who can afford to pay your fees." It just felt — drudgery mixed with evil was my experience, the law.

It's interesting to hear that, because a lot of the show is obviously about Joyce having to confront expectations about herself, her work, everything.

You actually identified exactly what was my way into the story, because I think the entertainment industry obviously does not care where you went to law school or what degree you had or really anything academic. There are plenty of very successful people who never graduated from high school. I think the people who are successful here often have a different kind of intelligence, which is emotional intelligence, which is what I think enables you to make good movies and television.

I did have to learn that people who might not have been brought up the same way as you, or value the same things as you, or be as academic as you, or actually know what they're doing a thousand times more than you and are better than you because they've tapped into something that connects with people.

Did Harvard Law help shape your outlook and approach to writing?

I think that being a lawyer gives you a good work ethic. I don't know, actually, if it really helps you with the kind of writing that I do. I think that law school is designed to make you think like a lawyer, which is thinking in a very specific way that I think is almost the opposite of how you think as a writer. But I think it makes people think you're smart, which is always helpful. I don't think it actually makes you smart, but I think like any perception of intelligence is always helpful, whether or not it's accurate.

Right. People hear or think "Harvard," they have expectations.

Well, what I think is funny is that when we were at Harvard, we were told not to ever say that you went to Harvard. They called it dropping the H bomb, which is the most absurd thing that actually I've ever heard, which is like, "Oh my God, you're going to drop a bomb into the conversation. People won't be able to handle it. They'll have to hide under their desks or their faces will explode." Everyone would say, "Just say in Boston or in Cambridge," which is the most pretentious thing imaginable. It's really pretty funny.