Will There Be An Inside Job Season 2?

The new streaming strategy of canceling shows that have already been renewed is here to stay. It's a heartless cost-cutting tactic, but it's one that's been employed more than once now by both Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. While the former canceled HBO Max's "Minx" after giving season 2 the greenlight and pulled TBS' "Chad" from the lineup right before it aired, the latter may have started the trend when it axed "GLOW" in a stunning reversal of a previously announced renewal.

Now, Netflix is at it again with "Inside Job." The animated comedy about a company that manufactures global conspiracies aired a two-part, 18-episode first season across 2021 and 2022, and then it earned a second season renewal last June. But now series creator Shion Takeuchi has confirmed on Twitter that "Inside Job" is joining the great big cancelled shows pasture in the sky, as its second season isn't happening after all. It's unfortunate news for fans of the show, but it should also be worrisome for anyone who cares about television as a whole, as the reversal furthers an alarming precedent in which the word "renewed" doesn't actually mean much of anything anymore.

Takeuchi, who wrote for shows like "Gravity Falls" and "Disenchantment" before creating "Inside Job," posted the news with a broken heart emoji and a brief message about the disappointing development. "I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job," she wrote. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up."