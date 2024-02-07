Donald Glover Has Revealed What The Long-Awaited Community Movie Is About

As much as they've become a go-to option, revivals and legacy sequels tend to have a pretty significant roadblock working against them. The more time goes by, the harder it gets to justify bringing back the same cast to relive their glory days without it feeling ... kind of sad, actually. It's like that one guy everyone knows who peaked during his high school or college years and hasn't been able to move past it ever since. That takes on an added layer of relevance (and potential awkwardness) with the much-hyped "Community" spin-off movie, which has tasked original series creator Dan Harmon with figuring out how to make this continuation live up to expectations. Given the fact that the entire point of the comedy was the ridiculousness of having these characters together in the world's worst community college, well, maybe that's exactly what makes the movie worth doing.

Every "Community" fan knows that the show loved dabbling in some meta-textual storytelling and, if what star Donald Glover just revealed about the plot of the movie holds true, we might be in for something special. While promoting his work on the Prime Video series "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," Glover went one step further than the last script update he previously provided us with and briefly told The Hollywood Reporter (via Inverse) about the general plot synopsis for the film:

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great.' It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds f***ing tight.'"

The college reunion angle won't blow any minds, but the Abed tidbit? This is the first we've heard of that development and, honestly, it sounds perfect.