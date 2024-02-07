Donald Glover Has Revealed What The Long-Awaited Community Movie Is About
As much as they've become a go-to option, revivals and legacy sequels tend to have a pretty significant roadblock working against them. The more time goes by, the harder it gets to justify bringing back the same cast to relive their glory days without it feeling ... kind of sad, actually. It's like that one guy everyone knows who peaked during his high school or college years and hasn't been able to move past it ever since. That takes on an added layer of relevance (and potential awkwardness) with the much-hyped "Community" spin-off movie, which has tasked original series creator Dan Harmon with figuring out how to make this continuation live up to expectations. Given the fact that the entire point of the comedy was the ridiculousness of having these characters together in the world's worst community college, well, maybe that's exactly what makes the movie worth doing.
Every "Community" fan knows that the show loved dabbling in some meta-textual storytelling and, if what star Donald Glover just revealed about the plot of the movie holds true, we might be in for something special. While promoting his work on the Prime Video series "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," Glover went one step further than the last script update he previously provided us with and briefly told The Hollywood Reporter (via Inverse) about the general plot synopsis for the film:
"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great.' It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds f***ing tight.'"
The college reunion angle won't blow any minds, but the Abed tidbit? This is the first we've heard of that development and, honestly, it sounds perfect.
Cool cool cool
Ever wonder what the "Community" gang would've gotten up to in the years since we last saw them in the finale? Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs) would probably end up as one of those climate activists throwing food at the Mona Lisa (or, better yet, claiming to be one of them without actually doing it herself), disgruntled lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) almost certainly regresses back into the womanizing sleazebag we first met back in season 1, and over-achieving Annie Edison (Alison Brie) would've been the most successful out of all of them ... right? But, wait, what about Danny Pudi's Abed Nadir?
The beloved character might be most well-known in pop culture for being that weirdo who suffered that Nicolas Cage-related breakdown and for rapping in Spanish with bestie Troy Barnes (Glover), but what about his passion for film? While Glover exited the series early to focus on his acting and music career, Pudi stuck around 'til the very end, when Abed announced that he'd be leaving to pursue a job as a production assistant for a new television series. Well, that career path sure seems like it must've turned out pretty darn well for him, based on Glover's comments. We watched Abed go a little overboard with his hobby on multiple occasions (maybe none more so than in the season 2 episode "Messianic Myths and Ancient Peoples"), but there's something perfectly fitting about him going on to become the biggest name out of the Greendale study group.
The big question that remains, however, is whether the "magnum opus" Glover refers to means the entire "Community" movie is meant to be Abed's in-universe film, the process of him turning their college reunion into a movie, or something equally as zany as that. Whatever it is, we can't wait.