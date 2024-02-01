Donald Glover Has The Community Movie Update We've All Been Waiting For
Did you think only Zack Snyder admirers could basically will an entire movie into existence? Think again. For almost 10 years, "Six seasons and a movie!" has been the rallying cry for one of the most passionate fanbases the internet has ever seen. "Community" may not have ever been the ratings hit that it deserved to be, sure, but the niche comedy created by Dan Harmon cultivated its own unique — and very vocal — following throughout the years, nonetheless. And ever since the brilliant, genre-jumping series came to an end in 2015, viewers have patiently waited for any and all updates on a potential movie in the works.
Those prayers were finally answered a little over a year ago (as /Film previously covered here), but it hasn't been all smooth sailing ... because why would it be?! We've waited this long, so what's another delay thrown at us by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes or by the creative problems of figuring out how to even write a movie that takes place years after all the show's characters graduated from their community college? These are all relatively minor postscripts compared to the immense challenge of getting this passion project funded and greenlit in the first place, so forgive us "Community" nerds if we tend to devour even the tiniest update as if we hadn't eaten in the last week or two.
In our defense, this latest one feels pretty significant.
'I was told that the script was done'
When last we saw Troy Barnes, the beloved "Community" character had set sail to travel the world with his childhood icon LeVar Burton — in other words, the actor behind him had become too big for the show with his flourishing music and performing careers and needed to be written out. Donald Glover has come a long way since then, evolving into a bona fide leading man and spending his time on some of the most exciting projects around. But perhaps absence really does make the heart fonder, as he's now set to return to the role that first opened doors for him in the entertainment industry.
While making the press rounds to promote his newest series, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Glover spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet and offered a fresh update on the status of the highly-anticipated "Community" film:
"I was told that the script — literally, I was texting today — I was told that the script was done."
That script hasn't quite made its way to Glover's desk just yet, but it sounds like it's now only a matter of time. For quite a while, in fact, it seemed that pesky issue of timing would prevent him from making any sort of appearance in the spin-off movie. But despite early reports that he wouldn't return, we've since found out that he is remaining actively involved in the production and he further confirmed his commitment in the same interview. Addressing those earlier rumors, he stated, "It's really just a schedule thing, [but] I'm in. I'm all in."
We're in the final stretch here, folks. I can almost hear the faint strains of, "Troy and Abed in the mornnnnnnning!" once again, can't you?