Donald Glover Has The Community Movie Update We've All Been Waiting For

Did you think only Zack Snyder admirers could basically will an entire movie into existence? Think again. For almost 10 years, "Six seasons and a movie!" has been the rallying cry for one of the most passionate fanbases the internet has ever seen. "Community" may not have ever been the ratings hit that it deserved to be, sure, but the niche comedy created by Dan Harmon cultivated its own unique — and very vocal — following throughout the years, nonetheless. And ever since the brilliant, genre-jumping series came to an end in 2015, viewers have patiently waited for any and all updates on a potential movie in the works.

Those prayers were finally answered a little over a year ago (as /Film previously covered here), but it hasn't been all smooth sailing ... because why would it be?! We've waited this long, so what's another delay thrown at us by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes or by the creative problems of figuring out how to even write a movie that takes place years after all the show's characters graduated from their community college? These are all relatively minor postscripts compared to the immense challenge of getting this passion project funded and greenlit in the first place, so forgive us "Community" nerds if we tend to devour even the tiniest update as if we hadn't eaten in the last week or two.

In our defense, this latest one feels pretty significant.