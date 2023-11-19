Community Creator Dan Harmon Says Writers Strike Was 'A Blessing' For The Movie

For a lot of "Community" fans, 2023 has been a stressful year. Since 2022's announcement that a "Community" movie was finally in the works, Hollywood experienced a historic dual strike of actors and writers that threw everything back in the air again. A big reason for why the movie took so long to be greenlit in the first place was because of how difficult it was to get every cast member available around the same time, so a lot of fans have worried that the strikes would kill the production before it could truly begin. Luckily, creator Dan Harmon's made it clear that things are still moving forward. In fact, the strike may have actually helped the project rather than hurting it.

"[Before the strikes] we had a draft of a script that was theoretically ready to go. I don't think creatively it was all the way there, which is why I was starting to panic about us being scheduled to start shooting," Harmon told the Associated Press. The script was reportedly "nearly done" back in June this year, with shooting scheduled to take place during the summer, but...