Severance Season 2 Makes Lumon Even More Horrifying With One Cast Addition

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 1, "Hello, Ms. Cobel."

Going into the mind-bending "Severance" season 2, the show's first season had already driven home that Lumon Industries is up to no good. The surreal, dystopian office environment and the personality severance process that essentially traps the "innie" workers there forever while their "outies" get to enjoy a toil-free life are just the beginning. Everything from Mr. Milchick's (Tramell Tillman) eerily comforting smile that doesn't quite reach his eyes to the stick-and-carrot treatment of the severed employees, where rewards range from utterly underwhelming to the horrifying absurdity of the Waffle Party, indicates that there's far more going on than simple high-confidentiality office work.

The season 2 premiere, titled "Hello, Ms. Cobel," reveals that Lumon has plenty more horrors in store. With Milchick now seemingly promoted to Ms. Cobel's (Patricia Arquette) old position of managing the severed floor, Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro) make an unwelcome return to the "Severance" office – and discover that their new supervisor, Miss Huang (Sarah Bock), seems far, far too young to be working in a top secret project.

While Bock herself was born in 2006, Huang is clearly meant to be far younger. Going by the character's school uniform-coded outfit and Mark immediately noting that she's a child, it would appear that Lumon is now dabbling in child labor.