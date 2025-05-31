Severance Season 2's Finale 'Cold Harbor' Originally Had A Hilarious But Profound Title

When you consider just how much buildup there was to the season 2 finale of "Severance," which bears the extremely important title "Cold Harbor," it feels impossible that it could have been called anything else. Not only is Cold Harbor the mysterious project that — as we learn at the beginning of season 2 — everyone at Lumon Industries is desperate for Mark Scout's innie Mark S. (both played by Adam Scott, obviously) to finish, including Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and Seth Milchick (Trammell Tillman), but it's also directly related to Mark's past ... especially when it comes to his not-so-dead wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

Be that as it may, Dan Erickson, who created "Severance" and penned "Cold Harbor," has revealed that he almost went with a different — and much sillier — title. When he released the full script to Deadline, Erickson included a foreword ... and noted he almost named the episode after a massive argument between Marks Scout and S.

"There was a not-insignificant period of time during the development of the 'Severance' season 2 finale where I was convinced the title should be 'Innie Sandwich,'" Erickson wrote. "It made perfect sense to me: Mark is his Outie on the surface, his Innie on the severed floor, and his Outie on the testing floor below. This 'sandwich' is the arena he must navigate in order to save his wife and attain the peace he's sought throughout the series. Also, maybe it's a callback to the sandwich Devon [Mark's sister, played by Jen Tullock] made him in the pilot or something."

Erickson went on to say that, in the end, the creative team behind the show talked him out of this funny yet deeply unserious title. As he put it: