Severance Season 2 Reveals That Lumon's Sinister Goals Aren't That Different From Our Reality

This post contains spoilers for "Severance."

It is impossible to narrow down the core of "Severance" to a few overarching themes. The Apple TV+ series has never shied away from tackling complex notions of identity, often shaped by grief, loss, cult-like devotion, or the ills of living in an aggressive capitalist culture. The very idea of severance as a procedure raises ethical questions, as those who willingly chose it were not fully made aware of what they were getting into. Lumon Industries, the terrible, conniving evil that looms over the world of the show, has its claws hooked into a dozen malpractices that are masked as pioneering feats of progress. Every victim that Lumon has claimed has been an experimental guinea pig for them, serving some sort of hidden purpose while being constantly abused and lied to. However, one particular social demographic has suffered the brunt of Lumon's grand and evil scheme: women.

Misogyny is deeply entrenched in our real-world reality, reflected even in seemingly progressive corporate cultures that appear to bat for equity and empowerment. Lumon is no different at first glance, but the corporation's ethos is so nefariously misogynistic that it makes its end goal more dangerous than it seems. Of course, loss of autonomy is not a gendered notion by any means, as every innie who has been a part of MDR — Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) — was belittled and manipulated by Lumon at some point. However, the show's second season abruptly reveals the truth about Gemma (Dichen Lachman), whose fate emerges as the key to answering the most pressing questions about "Severance." While the scope of the show is larger than Gemma's heartbreaking arc, it is undoubtedly integral to exposing every facet that paints a comprehensive picture of Lumon's horrifying schemes.

The show's glorious, nail-biting season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," proves that saving Gemma marks the point of no return for every remaining MDR employee, as it thwarts everything Lumon has been meticulously working towards. Let's take a look at the misogyny inherent in Lumon's treatment of Gemma, along with other instances that solidify their unsavory intentions towards women.