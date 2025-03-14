Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Reveals The Show's Biggest Monster

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 9, "The After Hours."

I admit I was a little concerned that "Severance" has been slowly running out of credible monsters. The show's sophomore season has made the surprising (but welcome) choice to start stealthily humanizing several people it previously presented as soulless corporate monsters. It's given us Harmony Cobel's (Patricia Arquette) backstory and showed her switching allegiances in order to help Mark Scout (Adam Scott) instead of hindering him. It's kept adding more and more nuance to Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and his obvious discomfort with the creepier aspects of the Lumon company culture. Even Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) is turning out to be a far more complex figure than the one-note Evil Rich Person the show initially positioned her as. On the downside, this has left the show with the beginnings of a villain problem. Granted, there are incoming bogeymen like Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) jailer/observer, Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson, also the voice of Beast from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast") and Lumon heavy Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), but they've yet to fully establish themselves.

With another show, this might have been a problem. "Severance," on the other hand, only needs to reach a touch higher on the corporate ladder to uncover the true monsters. Enter Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry), the current CEO of Lumon Industries. It makes perfect sense that a man in his position would rise as the season's de facto Big Bad, but up to now, "Severance" has managed to pull wool over the viewers' eyes by maintaining a laser-like focus on the cult of Kier Eagan and a number of lesser evils. In "The After Hours," Jame finally steps out of the shadows and rises above the rabble by revealing what a revolting, dangerous man he truly is.