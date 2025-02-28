Severance Season 2's Doctor Mauer Voiced One Of Disney's Most Iconic Characters

The doctor will not see you if you haven't watched "Severance" season 2, episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo" — because spoilers lie ahead.

We've seen glimpses of Dr. Mauer, played by Robby Benson, on "Severance" before, but in the seventh episode of season 2, the stunning "Chikhai Bardo," we learn a lot more about the not-so-good doctor lurking on the testing floor of Lumon Industries. What you might not know, though, is that Benson also voiced a major Disney character who has at least one similarity to Dr. Mauer, in that the character in question holds a woman he loves captive in the hopes that she'll love him in return.

Let me back up for a second and talk about Dr. Mauer, the man of the hour (so to speak). Alongside a nurse named Cecily (Sandra Bernhard), Dr. Mauer's entire existence within the halls of Lumon seems focused on Gemma (as well as the mysterious project "Cold Harbor," which happens to be the project that Adam Scott's Mark Scout, Gemma's husband outside of the severed floor, is working on). Each evening, Mauer speaks with Gemma and asks how many rooms she visited on the testing floor each day, checking to ensure that she doesn't actually remember what happens to her in each room. (This episode proves that people can be severed more than once, because we know Gemma is already severed, having met her wellness counselor Ms. Casey in the show's first season.) All of this is unbelievably creepy and sinister, and here's a piece of information that'll probably ruin the day of Disney fans everywhere: Benson, the man behind Dr. Mauer, voiced the Beast in the original animated version of "Beauty and the Beast."