Severance Season 2 Finally Solves The Show's Biggest Original Mystery

Spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo," lie ahead.

Well, that was a wild one, wasn't it? "Chikhai Bardo" throws its hat in the ring for the most important episode of "Severance" season 2 by finally revealing what's going on with Mark Scout's (Adam Scott) wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman). We already knew she's still alive and operating in Lumon's Severed Floor under the innie identity of company wellness counselor Ms. Casey. However, there's so, so much more going on.

As with everything Lumon-related, things aren't great with her ... but there was no way to know just how bad her situation is. In a nutshell, Gemma is trapped in hell. Various hells, in fact — what seems to be her real outie is effectively imprisoned in a mysterious part of the Lumon complex, and her multiple innies are each forced to spend their entire existence in what is, from their point of view, the same room. She's endlessly stuck in unpleasant "Groundhog Day" loops, like going to the dentist or having to write countless thank you cards for awful Christmas gifts.

It's a terrible predicament, and while we can only guess whether she stepped into this experiment willingly or if she was tricked, coerced or outright kidnapped, it's quite plain to see that Gemma doesn't enjoy herself. But at the very least, her predicament offers some answers to the show's first and most lasting mystery: What, exactly, is the Macrodata Refinement department doing?