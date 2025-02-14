Severance Season 2's Most Important Episode Features Some Unlikely Star Wars Magic

I have a confession: I think "Severance" has some problems. Before you get out your torches and pitchforks, let me make it clear that I do really like the show. It has a great aesthetic that only gets better in "Severance" season 2 thanks to some standout cinematography, plus the performances are excellent and the surreal, dark comedy-infused mystery box of it all is undeniably compelling. But at the same time, the show's first season felt a little too heightened in a way that bothered me.

If Lumon can't inflict physical harm on their severed employees because it would hurt the outies too, then what's stopping innies from physically resisting their psychological punishments? Would Lumon really risk physically injuring the outies by dragging the innies to be tortured in the break room? Why are severed employees even necessary when Lumon has so many unsevered employees who work on the floor? Who are any of the villains, other than caricatures of middle-manager stereotypes? These questions and others like them have always pulled me out of the show, and while I know that any or all of them could one day be answered as the mystery unravels, shows like "Severance" don't have the best track record of making good on their promises when they take so long building them up.

But then I watched "Severance" season 2, episode 5, "Trojan's Horse," and nearly all of my complaints were immediately addressed. I thank my lucky stars and Apple TV+ for hiring Beau Willimon, the mind behind the spectacular prison arc in the Star Wars spy series "Andor," to write an episode of the show. And it's exactly the same brand of grounded, materialist sci-fi that made those "Andor" episodes so great which Willimon brings to bear in the latest "Severance" episode — one that I would argue is the show's best yet.