Andor Writer And Executive Producer On Making A Grown-Up Star Wars Show [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

I think most people would agree that "Andor" is a very, very different type of "Star Wars" story than maybe what we've expected or what fans were used to before. Was the idea of making this show a little more adult-skewing than perhaps other shows have been, was that baked into the concept already? Or was that something that either of you pushed for?

Willimon: All starts with Tony Gilroy. He had a clear vision for the show, walked into the room with the 80-page bible and a lot of what he wanted to do with the first season, and a general approach for the whole show. He wanted to tell a human story, he wanted to tell a story at the ground level, ordinary people that we can relate to, put in extraordinary circumstances, and becoming extraordinary in the process. So whether that's more adult-skewing or not was sort of beside the point. If it feels more adult, that's, I guess, in the eye of the beholder. But really, he wanted to do an emotionally compelling, sophisticated look at flawed people trying to tackle something that is seemingly impossible. And what does that look like and feel like, and how do you tell a rip-roaring yarn along the way?

At any point during production on this show, did you ever feel like you were pulling off a little heist of your own, sneaking in these sort of anti-capitalist messages within this massive studio system?

Willimon: Your words, not ours. It's a work of fiction, and so first and foremost, we're just trying to tell a good story. Now, people have interpreted "Star Wars" in all its iterations in any number of ways going back to the year I was born, 1977. And I think it's a credit to George Lucas and everyone that's worked on "Star Wars" stories since that it's such a vast world open to interpretation that you can have a lot of interesting and healthy discussions stemming from the storytelling.

Obviously, all writers, all production designers, all actors, all producers are bringing something to the table in terms of their lived experience and in terms of history and the world around us. But we weren't trying to pull a fast one on anyone here, we were just trying to do a character-based story that felt true. And it happens to be a story about rebellion. And then asking the questions of, "How do you become a rebel, and what sacrifices are you willing to make to achieve what you're trying to achieve?" And when you're going to tell a story like that, naturally, I think, people might want to interpret it in certain ways or compare it to certain things and that's entirely up to the audience and people writing about the show. It's more interesting to hear what the audience and journalists have to say that it is anything we might have to comment on.

What made "Andor" a story that you wanted to dedicate so much time to? You've been working on this for what, two or three years at this point?

Wohlenberg: Yeah [laughs]. I mean, the very simple answer is Tony Gilroy, really. He's an extraordinary writer and an inspirational creator. And the idea of getting involved and being a part of him bringing a new series as part of the "Star Wars" franchise, a prequel to "Rogue One" with Cassian Andor at the heart of it to the screen, was just a really exciting one. It always starts with a strong vision and good writing, and that really was what drew me to it immediately. Of course, "Star Wars" is a much-loved franchise, too, and to get a chance to be part of that at the same time is just a really exciting proposition, and a surprising and wonderful opportunity to come my way.