In Severance Season 2, Lumon Takes Corporate Manipulation To A New Low

The latest episode of "Severance" peels back even more layers to the terrifying Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman), the Severed Floor Supervisor who sure seems to be fiercely loyal to the mega corporation Lumon. Throughout the first season, and the first two episodes of season 2, Milchick's shown himself to be both deeply ambitious and a fanatical worshipper of the Eagan family. He has no qualms about lying or mistreating the innies he supervises, nor does he care about betraying his superior Ms. Cobel if it means he gets to climb the corporate ladder.

But in this week's episode, "Who is Alive?", we get a glimpse of what might be the limit to the amount of corporate nonsense he's willing to put up with. As a thank you gesture for his good work, Lumon's mysterious board gifts Milchick a collection of portraits of the company's revered found Kier Egan, except now Kier's skin has been drawn dark like Milchick's. The board's mouthpiece, Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander), tells Milchick that the paintings are "inclusively recanonicalized paintings intended to help you see yourself like Kier."

As Milchick opens the gift, there's a suffocating long shot that tracks Natalie's smiling face as she hovers around Milchick's shoulder. "The board wishes to express that I, Natalie, received the same gift upon receipt of my current position, and found it extremely moving," she says, with a smile so big it has to be at least a little bit fake.

"I'm grateful," Milchick says. "It's meaningful to see myself reflected in..." He struggles to finish the sentence, but it doesn't matter; the board has already concluded the call. As tends to be the case in many scenes in "Severance," a show where so many characters are keeping their cards close to their chest, it's not clear how grateful Milchick actually is in this scene. He sure seems moved as he talks, but once the board hangs up, there's a long, uncomfortable silence between him and Natalie, neither of them quite sure what to say. They're both people of color who've risen through the corporate ranks, and they both claim to appreciate these gifts of the Eagan family repainted in their skin color, but in this long silent moment between them, neither seem all that happy.