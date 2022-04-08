Severance Actor Tramell Tillman Talks Milchick's Motivations [Interview]

"Severance" is one of the best shows I've seen in a long time, and your character is one of the most fascinating to me because you never really find out why he's such a Lumon devotee. I know you've said before that you still don't officially know much about the character's background, but you have some very intense scenes, so there's clearly a lot of emotions underneath the surface for Milchick. When you're performing scenes like that, where do you pull your motivation from?

For me, it was important to dive into his motivation, his internal life. This is a guy who believes in Lumon culture and what Lumon is offering. And while it's not clear at this time what exactly is happening at Lumon, for me, it was important to dial into his belief. Most devotees who follow anything, they believe that what it is that they're subscribing to has beneficial things — things that are going to help the world. That's something that I can identify with.

So marrying my own personal convictions and my personal relationship with spirituality, it was really easy for me to make that connection with Milchick's motivations, following blindly into an idea for the hope of better humanity as a whole.

And then what I like to do, because I enjoy playing multilayered characters, is just add more flavor and more and more color to this person, so that on the outside, he seems like a duck on water — very still, calm — but on the inside, underneath the water, there's so much going on. With that, it helps to create that suspense, that mystery, and just keeps everybody on their toes on the severed floor, which I believe is 100% manipulation. It's all tactic.

Milchick also has scenes early on with Helly and Ms. Casey where he knows things about them that we don't until later on. When you were playing those scenes with Ms. Casey and with Helly, did you know from the beginning who they were [that Helly is an Eagen and Ms. Casey is Mark's presumed dead wife]? Or was that something that was given to you later in the season?

When I was stepping into this show, there were a lot of bits of information that I was not privy to until I read further into the season. But of course, Milchick knows, and it wasn't revealed to me specifically who Helly was until a little bit later into the season or later into the process as a whole, when we had already started filming. So of course, what was important was even though both Tramell and Milchick knew the significance of Helly's character, we couldn't play that. Milchick couldn't play or treat her any differently than he would treat the rest of the innies on the severed floor.