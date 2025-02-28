Severance Season 2 Episode 7 Goes Full Lost With The Show's Best Episode Yet

Your outie is kind and doesn't divulge any of the major spoilers from the following article for the latest episode of "Severance."

"Severance" has always flirted heavily with the notion of becoming the heir apparent to the throne left behind by "Lost" — a similar mystery-box experience about a group of characters thrown into strange circumstances and that seems to uncover more questions than answers with every passing season. Season 2 has somehow raised the bar of quality even higher than it already was the first time around, diving deeper into the complex world-building details of this workplace satire and making us fully invested in our quartet of heroes as we learn more about their inner lives. But episode 7, titled "Chikhai Bardo," might ultimately go down as the moment when the creative team took the torch from "Lost" showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse and made it official.

This very welcome development is less about all the unmistakable parallels that "Severance" shares with "Lost," and more about the idea of resurrecting that show's approach to television writing that seemed to vanish into the dustbin of history along with its divisive series finale. A few weeks back, the well-received episode "Woe's Hollow" brought a certain familiar flavor that "Lost" fans remember well, diving headfirst into the kind of explorations into lore and surrealism that the best that network TV always had to offer back in the day. Prior to that, the more grounded feel of "Trojan's Horse" helped bring the focus right back to our main cast of characters, reminding us that we keep coming back again and again because of the personalities involved.

But, finally, episode 7 has gone farther than "Severance" ever has before to blend its most undeniable strengths — its sci-fi genre trappings, the profoundly dark subject matter at its heart, and a welcome dose of tragic love — and produce what may very well go down as the best hour of the entire series.