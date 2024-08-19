Lost's Best Episode Took The Creators Over Twice As Long To Make

If there's one thing "Lost" fans can agree on, it's that season 4's "The Constant" was a standout episode. (There's a reason it's right on top of /Film's "Lost" episode ranking.) Following fan-favorite Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick) as his consciousness is stuck jumping back and forth between 1996 and 2004, the episode makes for a fun, mostly self-contained sci-fi adventure that suddenly transforms into the most heart-wrenching romance you'll ever see. That lovely phone call between Desmond and Penny at the end is beautiful, and it's made even more satisfying by the realization that the show had been building up to it since the season 2 finale.

"Lost" co-creators Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse consider "The Constant" to be one of their finest hours, although it was also one of the most difficult to write. Speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, Cuse described the episode as one that took a long time to brainstorm and execute well. It was such a tiring process, in fact, that when the 2007-08 writers' strike came and shook up the production of season 4, it was almost a relief for them.

"Normally it takes us a couple weeks, usually two weeks, to break a 'Lost' episode, and that one took us five weeks," Cuse explained. "In fact, the strike kind of came along at just the right time, because we had sort of exhausted all of our lead time, depleted all of our resources breaking that story, we were running right behind production [...] we were completely sorted of zapped, and it was a good time to go on strike."