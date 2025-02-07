Severance Season 2 Drops Some Shocking Kier Eagan Lore In Episode 4

This post contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2, episode 4, "Woe's Hollow."

In "Severance," the shadow of Lumon Industries founder Kier Eagan looms large over the severed floor, even though the man has been long dead. Kier's name is spoken with reverence since Lumon functions on his core values and beliefs to this day and reframes workplace ethics through the lens of his teachings. Episode 4 of the show's second season, titled "Woe's Hollow," digs deeper into Kier Eagan lore by revealing snippets about his personal life to the Microdata Refinement (MDR) team during an uncharacteristic outdoor retreat. This outing, dubbed Outdoor Retreat Team Building Occurrence (ORTBO), completely alters the status quo between the MDR innies, namely Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (Zach Cherry). Mind you, this is no run-of-the-mill team-building exercise, as Kier Eagan's "sacred" texts lie at the center of the tragedy that engulfs the MDR team, which will never be the same after the end of this episode.

After the four MDR innies wake up near a snowy forest, the ever-eerie and compelling Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) sends them on their first outdoor fetch quest. He starts by explaining the goal of the ORTBO: Learning more about Kier Eagan's lesser-known Appendix IV, which mentions his twin brother, Dieter. This comes as a shock to everyone, as Dieter doesn't exist in the official Eagan lineage that Lumon employees know about. The Dieter Eagan National Forest — the site of the retreat — houses this forbidden fourth Appendix inside Scissor Cave, where MDR has to venture and retrieve said diary. Once they get a hold of Kier's diary, we learn about his long-lost twin Dieter, and how the two traveled to a waterfall nestled against a cliff. This cliffside paradise, Woe's Hollow, hides unsavory secrets about the Eagan legacy and raises baffling questions about the founding of Lumon.

Let's dive into the possible interpretations of the bizarre fireside tale about Dieter Eagan, and Kier's mysterious fourth Appendix.