Rewatching Severance Turns It Into A Completely Different Show

There is an obvious darkness baked into this premise, and season 1 is loaded with exceptionally dark moments. We learn that main character Mark, played by Adam Scott, underwent the severance procedure because he was so heartbroken over the death of his wife. Having his memories cut off for 8 hours a day was a way to escape grief. Mark, in Outie form, is even introduced to us sobbing in his car before he clocks into work for the day. In addition to Mark's depressing storyline (which is made all the more unsettling once we learn that Mark's wife, played by Dichen Lachman, is apparently still alive and seemingly being kept prisoner by Lumon), there's the story of new employee Helly R., played by Britt Lower. As the latest member of the Lumon team, Helly is our introduction into the world of the show, and her Innie persona is not happy about being forced to work for the rest of her existence. After trying to quit several times, Helly resorts to threats of self-harm and suicide attempts.

As I spell all this out in writing, you might be wondering how I could be so dense as to miss the bleakness the first time I watched the show only to pick up on it upon rewatch. It's not that I didn't notice the show was dark (I'm not that stupid, I swear!). However, I think rewatching "Severance" changes how you approach the series. The first time I watched season 1, I was so caught up in all the mystery box elements and surprising reveals that I kind of floated through the season with a goofy grin on my face. And indeed, season 1 is loaded with plenty of comedic moments — Mark's foolish brother-in-law Ricken (Michael Chernus) is a frequent source of comic relief, and the show's MVP, Tramell Tillman's Mr. Milchick, garners plenty of laughs. But as I watched season 1, I had no idea what the show was going to do next. Upon rewatch, however, I had a better idea of what was coming. Because of this, I think I was able to focus on the bleakness more than I had the first time around. It stood out more, and it hit me hard.

I don't want to give the impression that "Severance" is a joyless, dour, misery-fest. The show is massively entertaining, and I can't wait to see where it goes. But it's also interesting that a series that's so frequently hopeless has captured so much attention. We're all seemingly hooked on this dark, depressing series, and we can't help but enjoy the ride. This is a fun show to watch, but I can't help but wonder how much darker things are going to get before it's over.