Severance's Dichen Lachman Talks About That Major Ms. Casey Twist [Interview]

One thing I thought was interesting about Ms. Casey is when we first see her, it's almost like she has a film over her, or there's sort of an extra barrier between her and the world. How did you approach portraying that?

I was thinking about how new she was in the world. You know, she says in the script, "My life has been 107 hours long." And because we know she goes down onto the testing floor, and we know she's had a terrible accident, there's something missing from her that the others don't quite have. And I imagined her like a child, or like a doe, like an animal being born into the world and just learning to walk and absorbing everything around them. To some degree she has to do what she's told. She's very literal.

There's actually a line missing. We shot it. It never made the cut, but she asks Mark where people come from, because she doesn't know. That informed that very naive, new to the world space that she was in. At the same time, she's longing for these relationships, which she doesn't get an opportunity to have down there.

One of the things that really informs Ms. Casey is her look. Did you have any input into what the character's look was and did you use her clothes and hair as inspiration for how you portrayed her?

Because of everything that was going on, I was trapped in this place and couldn't leave, I did all these different looks. I bought wigs off Amazon. I put on wigs, different wigs, tried stuff. And I made a PDF, almost like a head of the hair department would do on a set when you are doing prep, but all of that because of COVID was not possible for me being far away. [Ben and writer Dan Erickson] actually gravitated towards what my instincts really felt, which was what you ended up seeing in the show.

And then the photograph, which Mark puts together, my husband took the photo while we were in L.A. and I had this horrible wig, which was a test wig, and I just shoved a hat on and I was like, "Oh, maybe this will work," because we were working under extraordinary circumstances. But the photo worked out really well.