Severance Trailer: Office Culture Turns (More) Dystopian In New Apple TV+ Thriller

Once upon a time, actor Adam Scott auditioned for a role in a certain show called "The Office." He didn't get the part (which ultimately went to John Krasinski. That's right, Ben Wyatt could've been Jim!), but Scott hardly missed a beat and moved on to the very obviously "The Office"-influenced "Parks and Recreation." For those fans who have wondered just how well he would've acquitted himself in the long-running workplace comedy, well, this might be a case of being careful what you wish for.

In the new Apple TV+ series titled "Severance," office drone Adam Scott willingly submits himself to a memory-altering surgical procedure that effectively divides his life into two halves: his work life and his home life, with absolutely no crossover between either one. While America and much of the world continues to prioritize a "Return to work!" narrative over safely containing the ongoing pandemic, fiction once again comes through to give us a hefty dose of farce and help us make sense of our barely less ridiculous reality.

Check out the new trailer for the series below.