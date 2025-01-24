Where Exactly Does Severance Take Place? It's Complicated

Mild spoilers for "Severance" season 2 follow.

The world of "Severance" is very much like our own in many ways. The general technology level (severance procedure excluded, of course) is comparable, life looks about the same for the majority of folks, and while there are some distinctive style in terms of fashion and decor, the series is designed to mirror the modern day in most ways. That relatability extends to the town in which the show takes place, but where exactly is that supposed to be? The answer is a little complicated.

Details in "Severance" season 1 identify the town as Kier, named after the founder of Lumon Industries. Specifically, clips of news sites and mail name the town as Kier, PE, the second part being an abbreviation of the state. Of course, anyone who lives in the U.S. will tell you that there is no real-world state in America that uses the abbreviation PE. Like the town, the state is entirely fictitious. That said, there are some clues both in the show and around the production that suggest where it's meant to be located continentally.

In "Severance" season 2, episode 1, new MDR employee Gwendolyn Y. (Alia Shawkat) asks Mark (Adam Scott) if he knows where the office is located, and she mentions that three of them put "Wyoming" on their input survey. That refers to the series of questions posed to new severed hires, which includes "In what state or territory were you born?" and "Name any state or territory." In season 1, when Helly (Britt Lower) takes the survey, she can't say where she was born, but she names Delaware when asked to identify any state. It's likely that that's the question to which Gwendolyn answered "Wyoming," meaning that it doesn't really signal anything new about the show's location.