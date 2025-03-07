Severance Season 2 Episode 8 Brings Back Season 1's Biggest Problems

I have a confession. I don't think that "Severance" is the second coming of "Twin Peaks," or some masterful sci-fi saga, or the greatest show on television. I'm not trying to come with the hot takes — it's just always felt off to me. Season 1 has some great moments, namely at the beginning and the end, but much of the middle to me felt like gesturing at better mystery box shows, but with very little material grounding for the bigger sci-fi ideas. It seemed untethered — a "just vibes" approach to genre storytelling that sold short its many interesting questions about identity and corporate control.

For the most part, I've enjoyed season 2 much more. It's had an especially good run over the last few episodes, with dramatic changes in scenery, big character developments, and a lot of visual flair in episode 7 in particular. But unfortunately, "Severance" season 2 episode 8, "Sweet Vitriol," brings back many of the same issues that littered season 1: Stalling momentum, untethered characters, and twists that are more confusing than gratifying.

"Sweet Vitriol" is something of a tangent episode, following Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) on a road trip back to her hometown of Salt's Neck — a former Lumon company town left to decay after the local factory shut down. Harmony confronts an old flame and her sister Sissy (Jane Alexander) while hunting for some unnamed item from her past, which turns out to be the original plans for the severance procedure and related technologies.

Yes, Harmony Cobel invented severance, and the world has never felt smaller. All the while, episode 8 continues to keep us away from the real story of the show, which once again seems to be stalling for fear of actually revealing some answers to its ever-growing number of questions.