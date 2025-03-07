Severance's Worst Episode Echoes The Most Infamous Lost Story Ever

Praise Kier ... or else. This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of "Severance."

How things can change in the span of a single week, eh? To this point, "Severance" has been nothing short of a revelation throughout its second season as the mystery festering at the heart of Lumon Industries has only deepened further and further. The romance between Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. (Britt Lower) is progressing at a rapid pace, we're inching ever closer to figuring out what "Cold Harbor" is and what these corporate overlords intend to do with Gemma (Dichen Lachman), and, of course, there's that whole question mark surrounding those pesky goats. What more could we ask for from a series that appears to be reaching new heights on a near-weekly basis and advancing the story in several unexpected directions? This week's attempt comes in the form of an episode meant to resolve questions that, frankly, never needed to be resolved to begin with. In fact, the situation can't help but feel a little reminiscent of what's commonly considered one of the all-time worst episodes of "Lost."

I know what you're thinking: Literally just a week ago, we were lavishing praise upon "Severance" for taking a page directly out of the "Lost" playbook, and we stand by that. But if there were ever a show that exemplified all the highest highs and the lowest lows, well, "Lost" might as well be the poster child. We're willing to extend a mulligan to what's undoubtedly one of the most compelling sci-fi shows currently streaming and chalk this latest hour up to a minor misstep. Titled "Sweet Vitriol," episode 8 is yet another one-off episode, largely eschewing the typical "Severance" structure by following the exploits of Patricia Arquette's Harmony Cobel. Exiled from Lumon and unable (or unwilling) to return to the Lumon fold, the former floor manager embarks on a journey into her past as an acolyte of Kier Eagan ... and, shockingly, the progenitor of all the severance protocols that the Eagans seemed to co-opt and take credit for.

That's all well and good, but did we really need an entire episode filling in these gaps? Was anyone out there overwhelmingly concerned about Cobel's backstory? Or was this all as pointless as that "Lost" episode explaining the origins of Jack's tattoos?