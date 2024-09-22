The Worst Episodes Of Lost According To IMDb
"LOST" fans could spend hours talking about the best and worst episodes of the groundbreaking show, and for good reason. Across its six seasons, the ABC sci-fi series saw some incredible highs and a few frustrating lows. While the epic show's series finale is commonly cited as one of its most polarizing episodes, much of the hate directed at it still seems to come from a place of misunderstanding rather than legitimate criticism. (No, they were not dead the whole time.) Plenty of fans, including former /Film writer-editor Hoai-Tran Bui, have successfully argued for the merits of "The End," a big-hearted, earnest conclusion that comes down largely on the "faith" side of the show's faith/science debate. It's not perfect, but it's definitely far from bad.
So, if the worst episodes of "LOST" aren't its two-part series finale, what are they? According to viewers who rated the show's episodes en masse on the Internet Movie Database (aka IMDb), last place is a dead tie, with generally loathed episodes from seasons 2 and 3 taking the honor of worst of the series. First is "Fire + Water," a season 2 episode that sees an increasingly drug-preoccupied Charlie (Dominic Monaghan) attempt to baptize Claire's baby Aaron while suffering from vivid dreams, flashbacks, and visions. Tying the episode at the bottom of the heap is "Stranger in A Strange Land," an even more universally hated episode that saw Jack (Matthew Fox) flash back to a trip he took to Thailand, where a mysterious woman (Bai Ling) gave him a seemingly magical tattoo.
Stranger in a Strange Land is the show at its least consequential
"LOST" is a great show, so even its worst episodes earned a not-that-bad 7.1 rating on IMDb, with roughly 6,000 fans rating each of the two. A 7.1 would be a decent rating for most shows or indie movies, but for "LOST," it's as low as the show gets, with some of the series' best episodes (time travel romance "The Constant" and the season 3 finale) topping out at a 9.7 rating. Make no mistake, though: the lowest-rated episodes are pretty dang bad, with "Stranger in a Strange Land" in particular earning a reputation as the point at which fans of the show collectively grew weary of the flashback formula. The story behind Jack's crappy tattoos seemed far less vital than other elements of the characters' backstories that had been explored before, and the episode envisioned Thailand with a sort of stereotypical Eastern mysticism that didn't land well, even at the time.
Series showrunners Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof (who was also a "LOST" co-creator) have even talked about their dislike for "Stranger in A Strange Land." In an interview with Esquire, Cuse once said that the episode was so bad that it convinced ABC to let the showrunners start planning a conclusion for the series. "We really regretted that we had decided that was a worthy flashback story," he explained. "That story became really instrumental in convincing ABC that we needed to end the show. We were like, 'Okay, this is what flashbacks look like now so it's probably a good idea if we figure out how much longer this show is actually going to go.'" Cuse also called the episode the worst of the series in the interview, citing a corny scene where Jack flies a kite on the beach and the fact that they used Fox's real tattoos — "That's how desperate we were for flashback stories."
Fire + Water was an off-putting Charlie flashback episode
If "Stranger in a Strange Land" was the disaster that ended the flashbacks for good, "Fire + Water" should've been the canary in a coal mine that warned writers that the format wouldn't last forever. As a longtime Charlie Pace apologist, I would never argue against the inclusion of more Charlie flashbacks or drama, but scenes of him and his band Drive Shaft wearing diapers for a dumb music video shoot came across as less-than-vital to the story, and his fixation on "saving" Aaron was one of the show's most ill-conceived attempts at hinting that people on The Island might be able to see or change the future.
It's also just really hard to see his character, who's typically as charming as he is irritating, torpedo any goodwill he'd built up in the group by kidnapping Aaron and freaking Claire out (although it's not the last bad decision he would make). Plus, "Fire + Water" gets more into the show's obsession with a Christian God than most episodes before it. At a point when the series still seemed like it could end up having a speculative science fiction explanation, the baptism angle and visions of angels likely didn't inspire faith in the show's future in its sci-fi loving fans.
Okay, but what about the Nikki and Paolo episode?
Interestingly, Cuse has also talked about a third "LOST" episode that was polarizing at the time of release, but that has apparently fared better in the long run judging by its IMDb rating. "Exposé," the season 3 episode that focused on love-to-hate-them couple Nikki (Kiele Sanchez) and Paolo (Rodrigo Santoro), received mixed reviews upon release and was the butt of plenty of jokes in 2007. Nikki and Paolo appeared out of nowhere, doing very little in the background and ultimately acting like a more vapid (and mercifully unrelated) Boone and Shannon. In the span of this one episode, they killed a guy, stole his diamonds, lived through the first months of the plane crash aftermath, double-crossed one another, got bitten by killer spiders, and in Nikki's case, ended up buried alive after the survivors failed to realize she was only paralyzed.
On paper, "Exposé" is a pretty cool one-off, and its reputation has perhaps benefited from fans who have binge-watched the show since it ended. But when die-hard fans were originally watching "LOST" week to week, intensely theorizing about what would happen to their faves next, it felt like an unnecessary plot interruption that lots of viewers just couldn't deal with. "It has nothing to do with what's going on in the series at this point, and the hack job of inserting these two punks into past scenes reflects lazy writing at its worst," according to a Vulture piece from 2010. "Plus, why waste an hour with characters who won't be around in the next one?"
"Exposé" currently holds an 8.0 rating on IMDb, higher than over a dozen other episodes of the series. The latter half of the show's much-debated series finale holds a 9.0, revealing what many of us suspected all along: a lot of the people who talk about hating "The End" didn't actually watch all that much "LOST." Even the bad episodes of the show have something good to offer, like Sawyer (Josh Holloway) implying he'd like to sit and name stars with Kate (Evangeline Lilly) in "Stranger in a Strange Land," or Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez) asking Jack if he's "hitting that" in "Fire + Water." Honestly, that's pretty much it, though. IMDb voters are right: these episodes are really bad.