The Worst Episodes Of Lost According To IMDb

Interestingly, Cuse has also talked about a third "LOST" episode that was polarizing at the time of release, but that has apparently fared better in the long run judging by its IMDb rating. "Exposé," the season 3 episode that focused on love-to-hate-them couple Nikki (Kiele Sanchez) and Paolo (Rodrigo Santoro), received mixed reviews upon release and was the butt of plenty of jokes in 2007. Nikki and Paolo appeared out of nowhere, doing very little in the background and ultimately acting like a more vapid (and mercifully unrelated) Boone and Shannon. In the span of this one episode, they killed a guy, stole his diamonds, lived through the first months of the plane crash aftermath, double-crossed one another, got bitten by killer spiders, and in Nikki's case, ended up buried alive after the survivors failed to realize she was only paralyzed.

On paper, "Exposé" is a pretty cool one-off, and its reputation has perhaps benefited from fans who have binge-watched the show since it ended. But when die-hard fans were originally watching "LOST" week to week, intensely theorizing about what would happen to their faves next, it felt like an unnecessary plot interruption that lots of viewers just couldn't deal with. "It has nothing to do with what's going on in the series at this point, and the hack job of inserting these two punks into past scenes reflects lazy writing at its worst," according to a Vulture piece from 2010. "Plus, why waste an hour with characters who won't be around in the next one?"

"Exposé" currently holds an 8.0 rating on IMDb, higher than over a dozen other episodes of the series. The latter half of the show's much-debated series finale holds a 9.0, revealing what many of us suspected all along: a lot of the people who talk about hating "The End" didn't actually watch all that much "LOST." Even the bad episodes of the show have something good to offer, like Sawyer (Josh Holloway) implying he'd like to sit and name stars with Kate (Evangeline Lilly) in "Stranger in a Strange Land," or Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez) asking Jack if he's "hitting that" in "Fire + Water." Honestly, that's pretty much it, though. IMDb voters are right: these episodes are really bad.