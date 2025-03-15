Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Puts Two Surprising Characters On Parallel Paths

If spending your academic life in a boarding school and becoming indoctrinated to a cult that will employ you while happily stealing all your work isn't enough, this particular storyline may have an even darker undercurrent. "The After Hours" reveals that Jame Eagan doesn't play very nice — especially when it comes to women. As Cobel reveals at the gates of Damona Birthing Retreat, Jame has a history of sending pregnant women to the facility, and the strong implication is that the Damona staff have standing orders to deal with such situations in secrecy.

While it's too early to tell whether this has something to do with Lumon's bizarre endgame or if it's a matter of Jame's personal proclivities, the fact that a rich CEO who sponsors an all-female fellowship program keeps having to deal with secret pregnancies has some truly unnerving implications. What's more, since Cobel — a former Lumon superstar who went through Jame's program — has knowledge of this, it seems likely that the situation is either connected to her work at the Severed Floor or, chillingly, she has personal experiences of it from her time as a Wintertide Fellow.

The "Severance" season 2 opening credits feature several babies, and so far, their meaning has been shrouded in mystery. From the looks of it, the show is finally beginning to address this particular corner of its mysteries. Let's just hope that the answers it provides aren't too depressing.

