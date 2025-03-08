Severance Season 2 Episode 8: The Ether, Explained

Do not drive over to the factory to meet an old chum if you haven't seen "Sweet Vitriol," the eighth episode of season 2 of "Severance." This is your final spoiler warning!

This article also contains discussions of addiction and child abuse.



After living without Patricia Arquette's steely Harmony Cobel for a few episodes of "Severance," we finally catch up with the former head of Lumon's severed floor while she's driving around in her Volkswagen White Rabbit to parts unknown. At the beginning of her standalone episode "Sweet Vitriol," we see Harmony arrive in the run-down town of Salt's Neck (which, it turns out, is also her hometown), and when she meets up with an old friend (or, as she put it, "chum"), who we eventually learn is named Hampton (played by James Le Gros). Hampton runs a small dining spot called The Drippy Pot, and while he serves coffee to an elderly patron, he also slips him a bottle; shortly before that, we saw Harmony observe a man huffing a substance out of a paper bag while living in a broken-down bus. So, what's the substance in the bottle and the bag? That would be ether, a flammable solvent that can be used as an anesthetic.

Through Harmony and Hampton's conversation outside of the factory where she asks him to meet up, we learn that Salt's Neck was once home to an ether factory owned by — who else?! — Lumon. After getting into the wholes severance game, Lumon apparently closed the factory, devastating the town's economy and leaving behind what appears to be a whole bunch of ether addicts.