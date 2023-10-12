How The Fall Of The House Of Usher Draws On The Opioid Crisis As Inspiration For Its Awful Family

Medical horror has always been central to the mysterious Edgar Allan Poe short story, "The Fall of the House of Usher." It opens when an unnamed narrator receives a letter from the ill Roderick Usher, whose sister, Madeline is experiencing cataleptic trances from an illness of her own. When she eventually passes, Roderick fears her body will be analyzed for medical study and embalmed. Instead of giving her over for an autopsy, Roderick decides to keep her in the family tomb for two weeks. Alas, in typical Poe fashion, it is revealed at the end that Madeline was entombed before she had actually passed.

In Mike Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher," the titular family's relationship with medicine is generational. In this updated story, Roderick and Madeline's mother Eliza worked for a pharmaceutical company while also being a devout woman who believed God could heal better than any medicine. Witnessing the aftermath of their mother's beliefs motivates the siblings to ensure their lives, and the lives of their family will never resemble that of their upbringing — taking over the pharmaceutical industry and becoming one of the most powerful familial dynasties in America. That is until their heirs all die in mysterious ways ... and I mean, all of them.

Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) sits in his crumbling house as investigator C. Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly) arrives to hear his story. His company is under investigation for popularizing a highly addictive opioid, leading to the death of countless patients. Dupin thinks he's going to hear the truth about the company's knowledge of the opioids, but instead hears the full story of the Usher family, and how this empire was doomed to fall from the beginning. It's a fantastic update to the classic tale, only emphasized by its connection to a real-life family of medical monsters.