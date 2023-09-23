The Fall Of The House Of Usher Review: Mike Flanagan's Latest Is Succession Meets Edgar Allan Poe

Years ago, Roderick and Madeline encountered a mysterious woman, played by Carla Gugino. Now, that woman is back, and she seemingly hasn't aged a day — although she does have the uncanny ability to change her appearance from scene to scene, moment to moment. What does Gugino's mystery woman want? And why is she targeting the Usher children one by one? That's a mystery whose answer I won't spoil, reader. But Gugino brings her usual charm to the part, making her character both alluring and menacing all at once.

Poe's material is rife for adaptation — Roger Corman made a whole bunch of movies loosely using Poe's work as a springboard. But "The Fall of the House of Usher" seems to not quite get what makes Poe so iconic. It only wants to scratch the surface, name-dropping a ton of references to the author's work to the point where those familiar with Poe will be pointing at the TV like Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Perhaps the flaw is the show's ultra-modern setting — Poe's stories always work better in the past. As a result, "The Fall of the House of Usher" is never as gothic nor as atmospheric as it should be. There are bursts of gruesomeness, true, but not enough to invoke the proper amount of melancholy dread.

Ever-present through it all: a seemingly endless series of monologues. Monologues are kind of Flanagan's thing, and sometimes, he nails them, as was the case with "Midnight Mass." Here, they fall flat, and they start to grow tiresome in how they're all shot the same way — the camera slowly pushing in on someone's face as their voice slowly rises along with the score (courtesy of the Newton Brothers). "Usher" attempts to spice these moments up by injecting some of Poe's actual prose, but it clashes with the modern dialogue to the point of exasperation.

This is one of Flanagan's lesser series, and I think the secret to the filmmaker's success is when he tackles an entire show himself. Both "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass" were helmed entirely by Flanagan, and they're phenomenal. Here, he shares directing duties with Michael Fimognari, and the results are less-than-stellar. But I remain in Flanagan's corner. He has a knack for horror, especially when he blends it with familial trauma. And while "House of Usher" begins to sag under its own weight, it still occasionally delivers, and the "Succession" meets Poe scenario might be enough to thrill you this Halloween season. If not, you can always revisit "Hill House" instead. I think that's just what I'll do.

/Film Rating: 5.5 out of 10

"The Fall of the House of Usher" premieres on Netflix on October 12, 2023.