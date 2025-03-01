Severance Season 2 May Just Have Revealed Lumon's Bizarre Endgame

This article contains major spoilers for "Severance" Season 2, Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo."

"Severance" Season 2, Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo," focuses on Gemma (Dichen Lachman), Mark Scout's (Adam Scott) supposedly dead wife. The fact that she's still alive and in Lumon Industries' custody is revealed in Season 1 when we find that Lumon wellness counselor Ms. Casey is her innie, but the rest of Gemma's strange Lumon existence has been largely unknown ... until know.

"Chikhai Bardo" replaces the show's usual method of drip-feeding clues with a sudden and violent info dump. The episode unspools the terrible mysteries surrounding Gemma, whose brain hasn't been severed as much as it has been utterly shattered. The real Gemma is effectively imprisoned in the secret Lumon Testing Floor, and she has multiple innies who have to regularly spend time in rooms that are named after the files Mark's Macrodata Refinement Team is working on. The innies are room-specific and stuck in a loop where they have to go through tasks that seem custom designed to elicit particular emotions. These are all but confirmed to be the same ones MDR uses to refine the files — and are very likely connected to the Four Tempers, a crucial concept in Lumon's corporate mythology about its founder, Kier Eagan.

By now, it's obvious that Gemma and Mark are intrinsically connected to Lumon's global-scale goals, and if we unpack the clues in this episode, it may just have finally revealed what said endgame is: The company is trying to stage a second coming of its messiah, Kier, in order to have him lead Lumon's worldwide innie cult/religion. Does that sound like a far-fetched theory? Before you say so, take a moment to remember that Kier-faced baby in the "Severance" Season 2 opening credits and read on.