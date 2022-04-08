Severance Composer On How That Eerie Theme Came Together And The Easter Egg You Probably Didn't Catch [Interview]

Let's start with the theme, the opening section — I really love how it's very simple and starts with a few singular piano notes and then gets more complex. Can you talk about how you approached creating the piece?

It actually had a serendipitous route to coming into being, which is when [executive producer and director Ben Stiller] and I started talking about the show, I just started writing themes. I just started creating and sending him ideas to see what he would respond to. I knew that there was going to be some sort of an electronic component to the music. I wrote a piece that was largely electronic, and it had this middle section that he really liked. And so I made a mental note: Let's try to expand on that idea. It was based around four chords and I thought, "I wonder what would happen if I took those same four chords and just tried a different palette?" I sat down at the piano and started playing the idea that ultimately became the theme. I sent it to Ben, and I didn't hear anything for over a month and I was just like, "I guess he didn't like that, but that's too bad. It was a good idea."

Then one day he called, and he was like, "I was just listening to this stuff. And that piece is really great. That's really exciting." And so immediately we just started honing in on that idea.

I started trying to pull it apart as much as possible and see where that could take me, so that when they were done shooting the show, there would be a library of material based around this simple starting point that we could use to place in the film.

I noticed that, for lack of a better phrase, it's almost like a radio static but a more synthesized version. Where did that come from, especially in terms of just sort of having it weave through the piece with the piano?

First of all, that sound is actually a piano note that is reversed. I reversed the piano note and then I just started chopping out little chunks of the audio file, so that it had this weird glitchy, stutter-y sound. And then as it builds to the end, I added more and more distortion. So it is actually just a piano, but I have done stuff to it to make it seem like the piano stands in for the character — I wanted to play around with the idea of that piano glitching and falling apart, and the idea of somebody's self fraying. So that was how I got to that sound.