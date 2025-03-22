The Severance Season 2 Finale Offers A Satisfying First For The Series

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 10, "Cold Harbor"

From innies and outies to characters who are entirely unsevered (as far as we know), you can count on nearly every "Severance" character to face untold existential hurdles that few mere mortals are equipped to comprehend, let alone handle. Unless a character is armed with the ironclad self-obsession of Ricken Hale (Michael Chernus) or the megalomaniac devotion of Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry), the world Lumon Industries created seems custom designed to grind a person down.

The company, on the other hand, is built to endure. Over two seasons of "Severance," nothing the protagonists have managed to do has really swayed Lumon in any significant way beyond tiny inconveniences, minor PR crises, and the occasional personnel change ... until now.

The "Severance" season 2 finale, titled "Cold Harbor," bucks the trend of Lumon invulnerability in a massive and potentially irreparable way. The episode manages to wreck every single major Lumon antagonist, dealing the venerable company a truly unforeseen — and, let's face it, extremely welcome — defeat. There's nothing quite like watching a close-up of Jame Eagan screeching profanities as his family's grand plan crumbles in front of his eyes, and while the road to that moment is far from easy, "Cold Harbor" sure knows to let the camera linger on this unpleasant but oh-so-satisfying sight.

