Severance Season 3 Gets An Official Update From Ben Stiller

If you're fully locked into the sophomore season of "Severance" but nervous that you might have to wait another three interminable years for the next installment, I have some good news for you. In a recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter, the show's executive producer Ben Stiller revealed that work is already underway on a third season.

The piece states that a writers room is currently assembled and that Stiller "hopes not to keep audiences waiting three years this time," which is definitely welcome news for fans who need more of this trippy, layered mystery box show that's become a phenomenon on Apple TV+. To be clear: Apple TV+ has yet to confirm a third season for the show, but in this writer's opinion, it's all but inevitable; "Severance" is an enormous hit for Apple, and based on the marketing campaign they launched for season 2 — which included a live installment in New York's Grand Central Station that featured major stars like Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and Britt Lower — the streamer is more than willing to keep investing in Stiller and creator Dan Erickson's vision.

It should be said that, just after the reveal that Stiller has already assembled a writers room for a potential season 3, Stiller said that Apple TV+ has given the show's creative team plenty of financial freedom despite hard times in the entertainment industry. "Everything changed a lot after the strike, for everyone, in terms of the way people are looking at budgets and spending," Stiller said. "To Apple's credit, they stayed on track with what the show was, and they've supported it." The head of programming at the streamer, Matt Cherniss, also called "Severance" an "incredible success story in every way imaginable," so all signs do point to a season 3 renewal ... and thankfully, the writers are already hard at work.