Severance Season 2 Finally Delivers A Character Meltdown That's A Long Time Coming

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 9, "The After Hours."

As "Severance" actor Tramell Tillman told /Film in his 2022 interview, his character, Mr. Milchick, isn't the kind of guy who yells and screams at people. "On the outside, he seems like a duck on water — very still, calm — but on the inside, underneath the water, there's so much going on," Tillman said. "With that, it helps to create that suspense, that mystery, and just keeps everybody on their toes on the severed floor, which I believe is 100% manipulation. It's all tactic."

Despite his serene exterior, the trippy "Severance" season 2 has been hard on Milchick. After Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) was fired and the Macrodata Refinement Team's innies managed to briefly take over their outie selves in season 1, he's been scrambling to hold down the fort. His severed underlings challenge him and give him grief at every turn. His superiors give him borderline impossible tasks, including recovering the thoroughly disillusioned members of the original MDR team and keeping their morale up with an increasingly elaborate system of rewards and punishments. He's instrumental to the success of Cold Harbor, the most important project in the history of Lumon (and possibly the world?), yet he gets zero respect, and the company rewards his Herculean efforts to keep the wheels from falling off with incredibly inappropriate pseudo-religious imagery and direct criticism of the very way he speaks.

In other words, it's been increasingly clear that Mr. Milchick is not a happy camper. In "The After Hours," the kettle finally boils over. True to form, the character barely raises his voice in the entire episode — but "The After Hours" nevertheless allows Milchick to have the meltdown that's been a long time coming.