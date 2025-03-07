Severance Season 2 Doesn't Know What To Do With This Main Character

This article contains major spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 8, "Sweet Vitriol."

So, Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) got her own "Chikhai Bardo" — and yet, it did nothing. In fact, it could be argued that "Sweet Vitriol" does Cobel a dire disfavor, especially since her episode airs immediately after "Severance" season 2's most disturbing episode that was equally character-centric with its focus on Gemma (Dichen Lachman), and packed so full of revelations that it may have revealed Lumon's bizarre endgame in its entirety.

Cobel's "stern leader with increasingly cultist undertones and creepy real-world behavior" schtick works very well until her downfall at the tail end of "Severance" season 1. With the all the trippy mind-benders of "Severance" season 2, however, she's truly fallen by the wayside, so it made sense that the show attempts to define her place in the grander story. Unfortunately, "Sweet Vitriol" fails in this task. The big revelation at the end of Cobel's trip to Salt's Neck is that she was the original engineer of Lumon's various severance procedures, and seems to be willing to join forces with Mark and the others to get back at Lumon. The thing is, this does little to revitalize the character.

Why should the audience care who did the heavy lifting with the assorted aspects of Lumon's corporate hellscape? After all, "Severance" has made emphatically clear that the question at the center of the show is "Why does Lumon do all of this?" and not "How did Lumon create the tools for doing this?" However, that's just one part of the character's issues after "Sweet Vitriol" — in fact, the episode may have inadvertently revealed that "Severance" has made this formerly key character nigh redundant.