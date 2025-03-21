The Severance Season 2 Finale Introduces Us To Mark's Greatest Enemy

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 10, "Cold Harbor."

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) doesn't have a great time in the mind-bending "Severance" season 2 finale. Not only does his semi-reintegrated mind have to deal with the mighty task of saving his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) and possibly the whole world from the completion of the Cold Harbor file, but he has to convince what turns out to be his most dangerous enemy to team up with him. What's worse, that enemy is ... himself.

Yeah, so Mark's innie and outie really do not get along. The video camera conversation between the two starts amicably enough, but soon becomes increasingly tense. Outie Mark's dirty looks and eye-rolling frustration when the camera isn't rolling make it obvious that he considers the innie both inconvenient and inferior, while Mark S. soon catches up and develops a survival agenda of his own. The innie is reluctant to participate in the rescue-and-reintegrate plan because he doesn't want to stop existing, and ultimately comes to believe that outie Mark is a filthy liar who's trying to use him and lose him.

Despite the two Marks' differences, they end up working together well enough to get Gemma out of the Lumon building's exit door ... but after Mark S. helps her escape, he promptly turns back and runs off with Helly R. (Britt Lower) while Gemma helplessly watches. Since Helly's relationship with her outie, Helena Eagan, is also famously hostile, it's fitting that the last shot of the season is that of the two innies running deeper into the depths — unclear of what the future brings, but happy in this all too rare and likely fleeting moment of love and happiness.