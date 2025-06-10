Severance Season 3 Will Lose A Key Behind-The-Scenes Talent (For A Good Reason)

There are shows where actors and creatives come and go, but "Severance" really doesn't come across as one of those. The best sci-fi show on Apple TV+ is attuned to a very specific frequency and features a fairly small core group of carefully cast actors, so it seems that every single person on both sides of the camera is absolutely crucial to the show's unique ambience. Knowing this, it's easy to become unnerved by the news that a key creative behind the show is stepping away from her role. Cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné worked as the "Severance" director of photography in 15 of the show's 20 episodes, which makes her role in creating its unique visuals extremely important. This, however, is about to change. In an interview with Awards Buzz's Abe Friedtanzer, Gagné confirmed that she's moving away from cinematography.

Fortunately, the situation isn't as grim as it appears. Gagné made her directorial debut on the "Severance" season 2 standout episode "Chikhai Bardo," and is now busy with her debut feature-length movie. "It's not close at all to 'Severance,' but it's very personal to me," Gagné said. "It's an erotic thriller, very kind of 90s erotic thrilleresque. Those movies that, you know, we loved to watch in the theaters or even rent at the video store, but I'm kind of taking a feminist or feminine approach to it. I'm reappropriating the genre."

Gagné offered a potential glimmer of hope for "Severance" fans, too: While she said that she's leaving cinematography behind, she didn't entirely rule out working on "Severance" season 3 in some capacity. "I have to just let the universe decide," she said."We're going to see what happens there. 'Severance' is a wild beast. You never know when it's coming and how long it's going to take."