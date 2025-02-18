The 8 Best Sci-Fi Shows On Apple TV+ Ranked

Apple is one of the most successful companies on the planet. They're doing fine, and certainly don't need any help from us. But since it has never released any subscriber numbers for its streaming service, Apple TV+, and since that service's shows frequently rank very low on analyses of what people are watching, it seems like a lot of potential audiences simply are not aware that there's a treasure trove of original TV shows just waiting to be consumed. (Here are the 15 Apple shows that justify a subscription, and there are also great movies like the Oscar-winning "Coda" and the underseen gem "Swan Song" lurking in its archives, as well.)

If you're a science fiction fan, you're really in for a good time, because for years, the decision-makers over at Apple TV+ have been consistently greenlighting banger after banger of shows in that genre. Brain-melting thrillers, post-apocalyptic survival stories, family friendly anthologies, high-concept dramas — Apple TV+ has just about every type of sci-fi flavor you could ask for, and they're often led by A-list actors and supported with lavish budgets. Here are the very best sci-fi shows Apple TV+ currently has to offer.