For All Mankind Season 4 Review: Another Giant Leap For Apple's Smart And Thrilling Space Drama

At what point did "For All Mankind" truly come into its own? Maybe it was as early as its resounding debut season, which flipped one of the most pivotal events in human history on its head — the United States beating the Soviet Union to the moon — with an alternate-history twist where Russia had won the space race and reinvigorated the Cold War. Then again, season 2 was the one to use this fascinating jumping-off point to achieve even greater heights, melding human conflicts and space nerdery into one ambitious storyline about the series of small, personal choices made in narrowly avoiding the onset of World War III in the 1980s. When season 3 took the action all the way to Mars another decade later with much of the original cast still involved, it was easy to imagine the whole enterprise coming apart at the seams. Instead, the series embraced its own flawed (but three-dimensional) characters, incorporated a boatload of incisive political commentary (complete with an Elon Musk stand-in), and relied on perhaps a few too many soap opera theatrics on its way to a properly explosive finale.

Encouragingly, season 4 of "For All Mankind" picks up right where it left off and doesn't miss a single beat.

Set eight years after the events of season 3, the Apple TV+ series (which, this year, could be cheekily rebranded "2003: A Space Odyssey") returns in the early aughts to a whole new status quo. A shockingly well-oiled multinational effort back home on Earth supports the now-thriving Mars colony dubbed Happy Valley, home to a small community of both new and familiar faces. The traditional season-opening exposition dump catches audiences up on what's gone down in the intervening years, from Al Gore soundly winning the 2000 Presidential election to the creation of the global "M-7 Alliance." Having united world superpowers like America and Russia along with private space company Helios, the three main players in the race to Mars last season, Cold War tensions seem to have finally thawed and allowed humanity to reach the next phase of space exploration: mining nearby asteroids for their precious resources.

But, as "For All Mankind" has deftly depicted many times before, even this generation-defining opportunity for cooperation and collective progress can't stave off mankind's all-too-real failings. By the end of the seven episodes (out of 10 total) that Apple screened to critics ahead of time, competing self-interests, decades-old geopolitical rivalries, and numerous interpersonal conflicts finally come to bear. What we're left with is a thrilling reminder that, when firing on all cylinders, "For All Mankind" leaves most other sci-fi in the dust.