Apple's Mind-Bending Multiverse Drama Is The Best Sci-Fi Series In Years

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: the high-concept Apple TV+ original series "Dark Matter," the Lily Gladstone-starring indie "Fancy Dance," and the South Korean horror movie "Exhuma" stood out from the pack in June.)

Have rumors of cinema's demise been greatly exaggerated? I make no claims about understanding the fine art of box office prognostication, preferring to leave that to the experts who actually know what they're talking about (such as /Film's very own Ryan Scott). But after months of doom and gloom over general audiences failing to show up for several high-profile movies in relatively short order, it was difficult not to fear the worst and chalk up 2024 to another lost year for moviegoers and theater owners alike. The past few weeks, however, have given us some reason to hope that not all is lost just yet. "A Quiet Place: Day One" is kicking some serious butt, "Inside Out 2" shattered animation records on its way to a cool billion dollars, and even "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" provided a welcome reminder that opening weekends aren't everything.

But now that blockbuster filmmaking seems to be performing near where it ought to be, what about the best of the rest? School's out, summer's in full swing, and there are plenty of distractions to compete with an afternoon spent in theaters. So, for those curious and open-minded enough to seek out anything somewhat off the beaten path, well, the month of June was awfully kind in that regard. Below, we've rounded up three worthy titles — and you won't even need to leave your living room to check them out.