Why Fans Of Attack On Titan Need To Watch Silo, The Accidental Live-Action Anime We Deserve

"Silo" calls to mind the early seasons of "Attack on Titan," before we discovered there were humans behind walls and before the concentration camps. Back then, the anime was still very much a mystery show. What are the Titans? Why do they attack humans? Where did the walls come from and why does no one want to find out? These were big questions the show asked early on. The first part of the third season, which put titan fights aside (for a while) to explore conspiracy theories and the oppression of those living behind the walls by those in power, focuses on those questions.

One season focused on the secret military police that assassinated anyone who dared asked questions about the nature of the world, like Erwin's father explaining it's weird how history books state that humanity perished outside the walls as a fact when they cannot be certain of it, or Armin's parents building a hot air balloon to explore the outside world before being shot down by the military police. This made the world of the anime feel vast and alive beyond just the military power fantasy because it felt like a place with intricate cultural rules that keep this society alive.

This is also an area in which "Silo" excels.

We see this not in the first episode, which mostly focuses on the central mystery of what the Silo is, but in the third. That episode of "Silo" is mostly dedicated to a single thing: Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette and her team of mechanics fixing the generator for the entire silo, lest it break down and destroy civilization. The episode works because the audience understands the importance of fixing this thing, we comprehend how the world of the silo works, and we grasp how important seemingly little things actually are to preserving humankind.