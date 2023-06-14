Will Silo Get A Season 2 At Apple TV+?
If you're a fan of the Apple TV+ show "Silo," I come bearing good news. With three more episodes to go in season 1, the sci-fi series has already been renewed for a second season. "It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic 'Silo' quickly become Apple's number one drama series," said Matt Cherniss, the head of programming for Apple TV+, commenting on the announcement.
"Silo" — or, as it's better known among certain members of the /Film team, that Apple streaming show your friend won't shut up about and keeps bugging you to watch — is based on Hugh Howey's dystopian novel series and comes from creator/showrunner Graham Yost ("Justified"). The series takes place in a massive underground silo housing what are believed to be the last 10,000 people on Earth in a post-apocalyptic future where nearly all records of the past have been destroyed and only a select few are legally allowed to keep historical "relics." That should probably be your first clue that all is not what it appears in this setting and that unraveling the truth has been the primary focus of season 1.
While it lacks some of the narrative ambition and inventiveness of similar genre shows, "Silo" more than makes up the difference by being a supremely capable, well-acted, and otherwise riveting spin on the mystery box template. As /Film's Valerie Ettenhofer put it in her review, the series is "loaded with enough intrigue, existential dread, and well-executed world-building to keep viewers hooked through its 10-episode first season and, hopefully, beyond." Thanks to its renewal, viewers can rest assured they won't be left hanging after the as-yet-unknown reveals surely coming in season 1's final few episodes, either.
Time to do some more cleaning
Rebecca Ferguson stars in "Silo" as Juliette Nichols, a strong-willed engineer who's dedicated to maintaining the generators that keep everyone in the Silo alive — that is until circumstances (namely, a series of suspicious and seemingly connected deaths) force her to investigate the truth about the Silo, including how it came to be and who's actually in charge of things. That's on top of the questions about the supposedly toxic surface world and what happens to those unfortunate enough to be sent out to clean off the camera that shows those in the Silo what's happening up above (all of whom have apparently died doing so).
With plenty more mysteries to explore (including Juliette's intriguing tattoos, which the show is constantly capturing in closeup ... not that I imagine anyone is complaining), "Silo" certainly has the potential to keep its early momentum going strong in season 2. In his statement about the show's renewal, Christopher Yost voiced his enthusiasm about getting to continue playing in this particular sandbox:
"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life. Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."
Ferguson herself is among the executive producers on "Silo," with David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Chinaza Uche ("Dickinson"), Common ("The Chi"), Tim Robbins ("Mystic River"), Harriet Walter ("Succession"), and Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation") playing either key leading or supporting roles in season 1. Suffice it to say, your friend's not gonna be shutting up about this show for the foreseeable future.
New episodes of "Silo" premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.