Will Silo Get A Season 2 At Apple TV+?

If you're a fan of the Apple TV+ show "Silo," I come bearing good news. With three more episodes to go in season 1, the sci-fi series has already been renewed for a second season. "It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic 'Silo' quickly become Apple's number one drama series," said Matt Cherniss, the head of programming for Apple TV+, commenting on the announcement.

"Silo" — or, as it's better known among certain members of the /Film team, that Apple streaming show your friend won't shut up about and keeps bugging you to watch — is based on Hugh Howey's dystopian novel series and comes from creator/showrunner Graham Yost ("Justified"). The series takes place in a massive underground silo housing what are believed to be the last 10,000 people on Earth in a post-apocalyptic future where nearly all records of the past have been destroyed and only a select few are legally allowed to keep historical "relics." That should probably be your first clue that all is not what it appears in this setting and that unraveling the truth has been the primary focus of season 1.

While it lacks some of the narrative ambition and inventiveness of similar genre shows, "Silo" more than makes up the difference by being a supremely capable, well-acted, and otherwise riveting spin on the mystery box template. As /Film's Valerie Ettenhofer put it in her review, the series is "loaded with enough intrigue, existential dread, and well-executed world-building to keep viewers hooked through its 10-episode first season and, hopefully, beyond." Thanks to its renewal, viewers can rest assured they won't be left hanging after the as-yet-unknown reveals surely coming in season 1's final few episodes, either.