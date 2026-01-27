How Apple TV's Foundation Avoided Becoming Isaac Asimov Fan Fiction

What does it mean to "adapt" a story from the printed page to the screen? It's a question that has entertained (and plagued) fan bases forever. Take Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" books, which were once considered particularly unadaptable. In fact, when co-creator David S. Goyer pitched the "Foundation" TV series to Apple TV, he succeeded in doing so by boiling down Asimov's incredibly complex and inconsistent narrative to one sentence. (He basically described it as a galactic chess game.)

Brother Day actor Lee Pace dug deeper into the issue of the show's overwhelming source material in an interview with Wired. He also explained how the show's creatives have deliberately avoided creating one-for-one fan fiction, stating:

"I really love how, on this show, we have not treated the making of the series like fan fiction, where we would be like, 'Okay, now we do the scene where this happens, and now we do the scene where this happens, and this happens, and this happens.'"

Instead, the "Foundation" cast and crew have opted to take a creative and unique approach to exploring the world Asimov built. Pace continued:

"We let the hugeness of the story that Isaac Asimov left us be on the table, and we can explore the plotlines that he wrote, plotlines that are referred to, plotlines that happen offstage, the plotlines that he discovered later in writing and realizing about the story."

Asimov's "Foundation" saga spans centuries and criss-crosses the galaxy. Characters come and go, sometimes within a few pages. For instance, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) appears on only a handful of pages in the first book. Rather than force that round peg into a square hole, Goyer, Pace, and co. have used the novels to tell their own story — one that rhymes with Asimov's without mirroring it completely.