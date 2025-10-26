How Foundation's Emperor Cleon Differs From Isaac Asimov's Books

"Foundation" is three seasons in (with season 4 in the pipeline), and Apple TV's sci-fi show is a certifiable hit. It's been a slow burn, with season 1 sporting a mediocre 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. Two seasons later, however, that score has risen to 91%. This series is a barnburner, and it's still gaining momentum with lots of story left to tell in season 4 and (possibly) beyond.

One of the key components of the show's success is the compelling tri-part character of Emperor Cleon. The enduring (read: cloned) triple emperor concept is a fun part of "Foundation." Here's the thing, though: It's completely made up for the series. In fact, the emperors of the Galactic Empire play a minimal role in Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" novels. Be that as it may, they're a fascinating part of the TV adaptation.

Also called the Genetic Dynasty, the emperor of the Galactic Empire (in the series) consists of three parts. Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) is the youngest and up-and-coming emperor in training. Meanwhile, Brother Day (Lee Pace) is the active and current emperor overseeing the crumbling empire. Finally, Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann) is the retired, counselor-type leader offering experienced wisdom at the top of the Imperial org chart. Of course, there's also Brother Darkness (Mann, again), who shows up briefly in the dramatic season 3 finale, annihilates the dynasty (with the exception of a forgotten Brother Dawn recovering from his wounds above New Terminus), and attempts to kill Demerzel (Laura Birn). (Don't worry, she'll be back.)

If this interesting and integral clone setup is completely made up for the TV show, how are the "Foundation" books different? I'm glad you asked. Let's dig in, shall we?