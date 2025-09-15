Foundation Season 4: Every Book Storyline That Could Happen Next

Major spoilers ahead for "Foundation" season 3, episode 10, "The Darkness."

"Foundation" season 3 is complete. The Genetic Dynasty has fallen. The Mule has been revealed. The Second Foundation is victorious. The Seldon Plan is set back on its course. So, what's next for Apple TV+'s mind-bending sci-fi adaptation? "Foundation" is based on five books and two prequels written by Isaac Asimov. They're also set in the same universe as Asimov's robot novels. This gives us plenty to draw on to see what happens next.

There is one caveat, though: The specific direction of the show is very much up in the air at the time of this writing. "Foundation" has been renewed for season 4, so that much is certain. Where will it go in the next season? That's up for debate. Why? Because showrunner David S. Goyer is not attached to the show anymore. Goyer ran the first two seasons and authored around 85% of the third season. However, he has made it clear that he is not involved in season 4, and the new creative team is charting their own path. He said as much in a Q&A in August 2025, where he explained:

"I haven't written any scripts for S4. I did have an overall plan, but I don't believe the new team is adhering to any of those ideas. They are charting their own path and making it their own, as they should."

Without his creative direction, things could take any number of twists and turns moving forward. Of course, with or without Goyer, Isaac Asimov's source material remains the obvious point of reference to at least get a general idea of what could happen next. Having read through the "Foundation" compendium of books not once but twice in recent years, here are the top things that came to my mind as far as what could happen next in the show.