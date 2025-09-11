Foundation Season 4 Is Officially Coming, But Fans May Have One Reason To Worry

While psychohistory may only be able to predict the actions of the masses rather than individuals, this bit of news was pretty much inevitable. The season 3 finale of "Foundation" hasn't even hit streaming yet, but Apple TV+ is already committing itself to at least one more season of the ambitious, expensive, and gloriously nerdy science-fiction series. Today, the tech platform announced that "Foundation" season 4 has been officially greenlit and will begin production early next year, which comes as excellent news for fans of the ongoing Isaac Asimov adaptation. Readers of the original novellas know that the story could sustain itself for a number of years to come — as much as eight full seasons, in fact, based on the original plan. There's no word on whether that's still the case, to be clear, but the show is certainly one step closer to reaching that lofty goal now.

Of course, this also bodes well for those looking forward to seeing how the ongoing season wraps up. In what can be interpreted as a public show of confidence, the creative team behind "Foundation" celebrated the renewal and teased (in extremely vague terms, natch) what remains in store for viewers. In a statement, co-showrunners/executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob had this to say:

"There is no series quite like 'Foundation,' and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season 4. We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business."

Eagle-eyed viewers may notice the name of one critical member of the creative team is conspicuously missing from this announcement, however, which may speak to some potential reason to worry.